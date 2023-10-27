HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – As part of ongoing efforts to help Western Kentucky rebuild after devastating tornadoes in December 2021, Governor Andy Beshear joined local and state officials on Friday to present $5.2 million to help reconstruct 26 homes damaged by the tornadoes in Mayfield.

Officials say while in Western Kentucky, Beshear also gave five Mayfield families affected by the storms keys to new homes and helped break ground on two new homes for tornado survivors in Dawson Springs.

“Mayfield has been blessed with rebuilding efforts throughout the past 22 months, and the announcement of this funding is another welcome step in the rebuilding and repair of homes that were affected by the December 2021 tornado,” said Mayfield Mayor Kathy O’Nan. “With the help of the federal and state governments, we are confident that the process of the re-creation of Mayfield is moving forward. This funding will help bring much-needed healing to many in our community.”

Officials say Beshear also presented $2,596,322 to Community Ventures Corp. and $1,903,322 to The Housing Partnership Inc. from the first round of Rural Housing Trust Fund (RHTF) awards announced October 23, which will build 45 new homes in Fulton and Graves counties.

Mayfield Home Dedications

A news release says Beshear joined local leaders from The Hope Initiative to hand over keys to five new homes built for tornado survivors that were funded in part by the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund. The fund provided $500,000 to help build these five homes.

“My family is blessed by this opportunity. Due to the losses and rising prices in our society since the tornado, buying a house seemed impossible! But God will always allow the unexpected to happen, you just need a little faith!” said new homeowner, Crystal Parrot.

Dawson Springs Home Groundbreakings

Officials say Beshear joined local leaders from Habitat for Humanity to break ground on two new homes for tornado survivors in Dawson Springs. Beshear thanked Habitat for Humanity for its commitment to rebuilding communities affected by the storms.

“As we work tirelessly to rebuild in the aftermath of the devastating December 2021 tornado, Habitat for Humanity Pennyrile Region is thrilled to break ground on two more homes in Dawson Springs, continuing a journey of tornado recovery,” said Executive Director at Habitat for Humanity Pennyrile Region, Heath Duncan. “This groundbreaking demonstrates that recovery is still a priority in Hopkins County and our work is not complete. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Gov. Andy Beshear and the Team West Kentucky Tornado Fund for the unwavering support of affordable housing initiatives and tornado recovery efforts. Gov. Beshear’s commitment to affordable housing and community development, as well as his tireless efforts in aiding tornado recovery, has been an inspiration to us all, and we are deeply grateful for his support as we remain on this significant journey.”