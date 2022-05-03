LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — Officials say some students were injured after a Kentucky school bus hydroplaned in rainy weather and overturned on I-64. The crash shut down the westbound lanes of the roadway early Tuesday morning.

Jefferson County Public Schools spokeswoman Carolyn Callahan told news outlets that 21 students were on the bus and some were injured, though how many wasn’t clear.

While no serious injuries were reported, she did say some of the students were taken to local hospitals to get checked out. Police say the crash is currently under investigation.

AP helped contribute to this report.