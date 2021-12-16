Due to overwhelming support, some superintendents request hold on donations

A car sits in the debris caused by a tornado in Bowling Green, Ky., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. A monstrous tornado killed dozens of people in Kentucky and the toll was climbing Saturday after severe weather ripped through at least five states, leaving widespread devastation. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

FRANKFORT, Ky (WEHT) – Commissioner of Education Jason E. Glass met with local superintendents on December 16 to ensure the Kentucky Department of Education, also known as KDE, addresses the real-time needs of districts most affected by the December 10 and 11 tornadoes.

Superintendents on the call expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support they have received over the past few days, but most of them are asking for donations to be put on hold for the time being. “We have received tremendous support from everywhere, both locally and across the state and even nationally,” Warren County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Clayton said. “Right now, there’s nothing we need.”

Clayton and the other superintendents said their attention has shifted to the long-term recovery process. “Obviously, we’re going to need a lot of support in the future,” said Mayfield Independent Superintendent Joe Henderson. “We have asked to cut off donations at this point. Those (donations) will be important a week and a half or two weeks from now. But, right now, we’re overwhelmed to the point we really can’t accept any donations as far as supplies.”

Despite other superintendents’ request to hold donations for the time being, Gretchen Wetzel, executive director of the West Kentucky Educational Cooperative, also known as WKEC, had a different idea. She sat in on the call for Dawson Springs Independent Superintendent Leonard Whalen. Dawson Springs still needs many items, including:

Laundry detergent

Flashlights

Batteries

Sugar

Flour

Gatorade

Salt

Coffee

Underclothing

Wetzel said donations can be made to directly to WKEC. A mailing address and physical address are available on WKEC’s webpage.