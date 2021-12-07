Owensboro residents get to name a neighborhood

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Owensboro residents will be naming a new neighborhood soon.

The City of Owensboro Community Development Department is asking the public for help choosing the winning name from four finalists for the Northwest Neighborhood Revitalization Strategy Area (NRSA). This name will reflect the history and beauty of the neighborhood. The new name will be used for signs, pole banners and other beautification methods as part of the City’s redevelopment efforts.

To vote for a name please visit the city’s website. Voting for the suggested names will be open to the public and will begin December 7, 2021 and end January 7, 2022. The winning name will be announced at the January 18, 2022 Owensboro Board of Commissioners meeting.