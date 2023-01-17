KENTUCKY (WEHT) — As thousands of Americans continue to die from COVID-19 on a weekly basis, Kentucky Congressman Brett Guthrie says the pandemic is over.

Rep. Guthrie recently introduced the “Pandemic is Over Act”, which has seen support from Indiana congressmen Larry Bucshon and Greg Pence.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is over,” Guthrie says in a statement. “Despite President Biden admitting this in September, his administration just authorized the 12th extension of the COVID-19 public health emergency.”

Guthrie believes ending the nationwide health emergency brought on by the pandemic is long overdue. He hopes his bill can force the Biden Administration to bring an end to the the COVID-19 public health emergency.

Rep. Brett Guthrie was outwardly critical of President Biden’s vaccine mandates during the height of the pandemic, but has also said publicly that he was glad he decided to get fully vaccinated.

