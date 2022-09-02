KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Secretary of State, Michael Adams, is renewing his partnership with the Kentucky Guild of Brewers to promote poll worker recruitment, joined now by Kentucky wineries.

A news release says Adams launched his “SOS From Your SOS” campaign in 2020 to recruit poll workers after thousands of volunteers across the state – mostly senior citizens – refused to participate due to the unavailability of a COVID-19 vaccine. According to the release, now, with election misinformation threatening to stunt poll worker recruitment for the 2022 election, Adams got some help from the private sector.

“I’m grateful for the help, and the patriotism, of Kentucky’s independent breweries and wineries,” Adams said. “We need a new generation to step up and join our seniors in working the polls.”

Officials say the hang tags to be placed on wine bottles and beer growlers ask volunteers to work the polls in November, and have QR codes directing to a website where imbibers can apply to be poll workers after they sober up.

Participating breweries currently are:

Dreaming Creek Brewery, 109 East Irvine St, Richmond, KY 40475

Noble Funk Brewing Company, 922 South 2nd St, Louisville, KY 40203

Participating wineries currently are: