KENTUCKY (WEHT) – On July 28, Governor Beshear declared a State of Emergency due to severe flooding in Eastern Kentucky. On July 29 he mentioned some ways people can help out.

Ways to help include:

Donating to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund. The funds will be used to provide long-term relief to individuals directly impacted by this historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky. Donations will help with food, shelter and other necessities of life and supplement emergency funds that come into the area.

Collecting water and cleaning supplies to donate once it is safe to transport supplies.

“If you’re able to hear us in Eastern Kentucky, we love you, and we’re going to make it. We’ve been through so much these last few years. We’re going to stand next to you, now and in the years to come. We’ll get through this together,” Governor Beshear said.