LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A new online petition is gaining traction to honor Loretta Lynn.

Fans of hers are working to change the name of Paintsville Lake State Park to Loretta Lynn State Park.

According to Lynn’s daughter Peggy Marchetti, Paintsville was a big part of her mom’s life.

“I can’t even tell you how much she would love that,” said Marchetti.

As of publishing this story, the Chang.org petition has over 7,000 signatures.

“Loretta Lynn is one of Kentucky’s greatest. She should be honored,” said one petition signer.

Marchetti said the petition will need 25,000 signatures for Gov. Beshear to take it into consideration.