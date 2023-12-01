HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Governor Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear invite Kentuckians to contribute to the Team Kentucky Gallery located in a main hall of the State Capitol.

The spring 2024 exhibition will showcase photography from across the Bluegrass State, highlighting the Commonwealth’s people, architecture and natural beauty alongside purely artistic qualities.

Photographs chosen for the gallery will be displayed for a six-month rotation both in the Capitol and on the Team Kentucky Digital Art Gallery, where the photographers can provide additional information. On completing their rotation, the photos will be returned to their artists. The current rotation runs until January 9, while the next rotation runs from January 10 until June 30.

The deadline to submit artwork for the spring 2024 exhibit is Wednesday, December 20. Photos will be chosen by Friday, December 29 and photographers will be notified shortly thereafter.

Digital copies of photos can be submitted through the gallery’s application process. The submission rules are as follows: