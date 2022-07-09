LEXINGTON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Kentucky State Police are looking to take an inmate back into custody after he escaped early Saturday afternoon. Police say they are looking for 41-year-old David D. Lewis.

According to KSP, Lewis removed his ankle monitor and walked away from the Hope Recovery Residence around 1 p.m. on July 9.

A police report states that Lewis was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white sleeveless shirt, carrying a black trash bag of personal belongings.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact their local agency or Kentucky State Police, Post 12 at 502-227-2221.