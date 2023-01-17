KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Kentucky State Police (KSP) reports that Richard Harper has been located and arrested by the Morganfield Police Department.

Troopers tell Eyewitness News 45-year-old Richard Louis Harper escaped the jail around 3:15 p.m. Sunday afternoon wearing a tan jacket with the words “Webster County Jail,” blue jeans, and white shoes. The Webster County Jail says Harper escaped by climbing a fence.

According to the Webster County Jail website, Harper was booked in August and charged with possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest and contempt of court.