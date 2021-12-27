Police: Man took officer’s stun gun before fatal shooting

DORTMUND, GERMANY – JANUARY 15: A police officer demonstrates the handling of an Taser on January 15, 2021 in Dortmund, Germany. Police in North Rhine-Westphalia will begin using the Axon Taser 7 electroshock devices in a two-year pilot project, after which authorities will assess whether the devices will become standard issue. Similar pilot projects are underway in other German states. (Photo by Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images)

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky State Police say a suspect in a domestic violence case took an officer’s stun gun and attempted to use it on him, leading the officer to fire shots that killed him.

Police released findings on Monday of their preliminary investigation into the Dec. 7 shooting in which Elizabethtown Police Department Sgt. Chris Lewis fatally shot 34-year-old Gary McCormick.

State police said Lewis was assisting with the domestic violence investigation when he encountered McCormick and attempted to speak with him.

Police say an altercation ensued and Lewis deployed his stun gun, but McCormick was able to take it away and attempted to use it on the officer, who then fired his gun.