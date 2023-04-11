Warning: The body camera footage released by the LMPD contains content that may be considered graphic in nature or disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Louisville Metro Police Department held a press conference to provide additional updates on yesterday’s shooting at Old National Bank. During the press conference, body camera footage of officers responding to the shooting was shown.

You can view the footage released during the press conference online here.

On Monday, authorities say an employee at Old National Bank in Louisville opened fire on co-workers, killing 5 and injuring multiple others before he was killed by police.