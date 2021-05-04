Poll: Kentuckians trust their doctors more than any other source

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 08: Johnson & Johnson coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines are seen in a refrigerator at the Northwell Health pop-up coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination site at the Albanian Islamic Cultural Center in Staten Island on April 08, 2021 in New York City. NYC continues to have a 6.55 percent coronavirus (COVID-19) cases on a seven-day rolling average as the city continues to ramp up vaccinations. The city last week set a record of 524,520 coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccinations. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – A new poll by the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky found people want vaccine information from local doctors, pharmacists, and health departments. Family members, friends, and the health commissioner were also trusted sources.

Still, people are on the fence about getting the shot, and the biggest reasons for not getting it include how quickly they were developed, lack of information and long-term effects.

Results showed that half of the 29 percent of people polled, who said they would not get the vaccine, said they were open to changing their mind as more information about the vaccine comes out.

Besides their doctor of pharmacists Kentuckians largely rely on online news for health and wellness information, but that is not the same as social media. Participants say they used a variety of sources including Web MD.