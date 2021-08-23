Powerball® drawings now held on Monday night

For the first time in the game’s history, Powerball players in Kentucky now have the chance to start the week in a winning way with a new Monday night drawing.

The new drawing begins this Monday, joining the Wednesday and Saturday drawings held at 10:59 p.m. ET.

Players can watch the new Monday night drawing live online at kylottery.com by clicking on “Draw Games” at the top of the page and then “Watch the Drawings”.

Officials hope that adding the Monday drawing will result in larger, faster-growing jackpots.