WASHINGTON (WEHT) — The White House has revealed new information following President Joe Biden’s major disaster declaration issued for Kentucky near the end of last month.

White House officials say the President made additional disaster assistance available to Kentucky by authorizing an increase in the level of federal funding for emergency work undertaken as a result of severe storms, flooding, landslides, and mudslides that started on July 26.

“Under the President’s major disaster declaration issued for the Commonwealth of Kentucky on July 29, 2022, federal funding was made available for Public Assistance and Hazard Mitigation at 75% of the total eligible costs,” said a spokesperson with the White House.

Under Biden’s order Sunday, federal funds for debris removal and emergency protective measures, including direct Federal assistance, has been increased to 100% of the total eligible costs for a 30-day period of the Commonwealth’s choosing within the first 120 days of the declaration.

