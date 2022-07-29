NATIONAL (WEHT) – President Biden has declared that a major disaster exists in Kentucky and has ordered federal aid to supplement recovery efforts until further notice in the areas affected by severe storms, flooding, landslides, and mudslides starting on July 26.

A news release says federal funding is available to Kentucky and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations for emergency protective measures in the counties of Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike, and Wolfe.

Deanne Criswell, Administrator, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Department of Homeland Security, named Brett H. Howard as the Federal Coordinating Officer for Federal recovery operations in the affected areas.

The news release says damage assessments are continuing in other areas, and more counties and additional forms of assistance may be designated after the assessments are fully completed.