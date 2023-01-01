COVINGTON, Ky. (WEHT) — The White House announced that President Joe Biden will making his way west to visit Kentucky again on January 4.

The last time President Biden came to the Commonwealth was in August 2022 to survey flood damage left behind in the eastern portion of the state. On Wednesday, Biden will be in Covington to speak on several different issues.

“The President will deliver remarks on how his economic plan is rebuilding our infrastructure, creating good-paying jobs that don’t require a four-year degree, and revitalizing communities left behind,” says White House officials.

In a press release, government officials add that the remarks will be open to the press and more information is to come.

