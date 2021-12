FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (WEHT) — The President is scheduled to arrive at Fort Campbell just after 10 a.m. Wednesday morning to get an update on the recovery efforts.

President Biden will then visit Mayfield before heading to our area, touring the damage in Dawson Springs.

The President says he’s working with Governor Andy Beshear to make sure his visit doesn’t get in the way of the clean-up efforts taking place.