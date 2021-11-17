Prosecutors end case against coal company executives

FILE – Coal is hauled out of the Midway mine Tuesday, April 14, 2009, in Centertown, Ky. A group of former coal company officials will go on trial in Kentucky next week for allegedly skirting federal rules meant to reduce deadly dust in underground mines. The four men on trial, who worked for now-bankrupt Armstrong Coal, ordered workers at two Kentucky mines to rig dust-monitoring equipment to pass air quality tests, federal prosecutors said. (AP Photo/Daniel R. Patmore)

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Federal prosecutors have ended their case against four former Armstrong Coal executives. The executives were accused of ordering workers to find a way around dust sampling regulations.

On Monday, a former safety director testified about how he attempted to find loopholes in underground safety rules, and how he kept the mine’s dust pumps, which measure the dust levels in the mine, at an approved range.

The former coal executives’ attorneys have argued that none of the former coal executives were directly involved in manipulating the pumps.