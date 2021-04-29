Protester files suit accusing Louisville officer of battery

Denorver “Dee” Garrett displays an injury after being punched by a police officer near Jefferson Square Park in Louisville, Ky. Sunday, April 18, 2021. In a viral Facebook video, Louisville Metro police officers were seen arresting 29-year-old Garrett near the park. In the video, an officer attempting to handcuff Garrett tells him to stop moving several times, before forcing him to the ground and punching him multiple times. (Jaime Hendricks via AP)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man who says he was repeatedly punched by a police officer while protesting police brutality has filed a lawsuit.

The Courier Journal reports 29-year-old Denorver “Dee” Garrett filed suit Tuesday accusing Louisville Metro Police Officer Aaron Ambers of civil battery, unlawful imprisonment and intentionally inflicting emotional distress during the April 18 arrest.

Several Louisville Metro police officers were seen in a Facebook video of Garrett being arrested and one is seen punching Garrett’s head at least three times. The newspaper’s request for comment from the police department was not immediately returned.