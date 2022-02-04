Public asked to help find a 4-yr-old girl from KY

SHELBY CO., Ky (WEHT) – Authorities are asking for help to find a 4-year-old Kentucky girl who hasn’t been seen in more than a year.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office asked the public to be on the lookout for Serenity Ann McKinney. According to a poster from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, concerned family members haven’t seen McKinney since Christmas Eve of 2020. Authorities say the girl’s mother was found in Jefferson County but getting answers hasn’t been easy.

“Just based on the time frame on how long it’s been since she’s been seen and that nobody can seem to produce her whereabouts, it does lead us to believe that she could possibly be in danger with all the unknown factors at this point.” Said Captain Blake Lisby. Investigators on the case are asking anyone with information to give them a call.