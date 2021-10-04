QSR Automations Opens New Global Headquarters, Tech Campus in Louisville

FRANKFORT. Ky. (WEHT) – Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear congratulated leaders at QSR Automations Inc., a technology developer for the restaurant and hospitality industries, on the opening of the company’s new global headquarters and tech campus. This comes as an approximately $10 million investment that will create 30 new jobs and relocate 130 employees previously based across multiple facilities.

The new 37,000-square-foot operation located on more than 8 acres along Buddeke Drive completes the company’s move from a 12,000-square-foot facility in the Eastpoint Business Center. QSR Automations’ investment contributes to Kentucky’s rapidly expanding food, beverage and agritech sector, which includes more than 350 facilities and employs over 52,000 people.

“In the last 25 years, QSR Automations has seen tremendous growth, not only within our company but also as we have claimed our position as the leader in restaurant technology,” said Angela Leet, CEO of QSR Automations. “Opening this facility marks a critical milestone for our company’s history, but also our future as we continue creating smart solutions and adaptable technology for restaurant operators, employees and dining guests.”

QSR Automations can receive resources from Kentucky workforce service providers. Companies can receive no-cost recruitment and job placement services, reduced-cost customized training and job training incentives.

For more information on QSR Automations, you can visit their website here.