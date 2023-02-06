KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Former Commissioner Alben Barkley II has died, and the current Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles issued the following statement.

The statement reads:

“I’ve had the distinct pleasure of following in some great footsteps as Kentucky’s Commissioner of Agriculture. Years after Alben Barkley served as Commissioner, I had the opportunity to meet him and realized immediately he was still dedicated to agriculture traditions and the citizens of the commonwealth. An eighth-generation farmer and a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War, he brought the love of the land and his country to the Agriculture Commissioner’s office when he was elected in 1979. Under his administration, he assisted with creating the aquaculture program at Kentucky State University, while also working to enhance the lives of farmers across the state. My thoughts go out to his family during this difficult time.”

Dr. Ryan Quarles