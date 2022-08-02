MARION, Ky. (WEHT) – The city of Marion finally caught a break when substantial rainfall rolled across the watershed of Old City Lake.

A press release says a total of 2.4 inches of rain fell at the water plant. Slightly more inches were reported in the lake watershed near the U.S. 641 intersection with KY 91/Mott City Road. Lake water levels topped the overflow for the first time since it had been reinforced with sandbags.

Officials say City Administrator Adam Ledford indicated that having new water in the lake gives the water management team some breathing room and provides some new options.

“With the water, we have received from the raw water hauling effort, water provided by neighboring systems, and the amazing conservation efforts of our citizens, the numbers are in good shape for an extended period,” Ledford said. “However, we can’t let up. We need to continue conservation, and efforts to develop new long-term water sources.”

Officials say Ledford noted that the water management team was already working on plans to purge some lines to allow increased water flow in some parts of the city with the hope a water boil advisory could be lifted. The rainfall will help with that effort.

A press release says a more detailed water status will be provided to the Marion City Council during a meeting at 5 p.m. It is open to the public.