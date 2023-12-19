HENDRSON, Ky. (WEHT) – People can help improve Kentucky’s fisheries by donating your natural Christmas tree to the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources “Christmas for the Fishes” tree recycling program this holiday season.

“Sportfish species such as largemouth bass, bluegill and crappie all benefit from cover,” Phillips said. “Woody structure is fantastic but degrades over time. Through generous donations of natural Christmas trees, we replenish needed fish habitat in select lakes throughout Kentucky each year.”

Officials say the locations where trees are installed generally become hot spots for fish species targeted by anglers. Donated trees will be anchored to “environmentally-friendly” weights and submerged at various depths in different lakes and reservoirs across Kentucky to provide places for fish to feed, shelter and spawn. They make great refuge and feeding habitat for game fish, as well as small fish and invertebrates that are crucial to an ecosystem.

According to the organization, these attractors will be placed at many places across Kentucky, such as Lake Barkley, Kentucky Lake, Kingfisher Lakes, Lake Beshear, Lake Malone, Mauzy Lake, Peabody WMA and Rough River Lake.

People can find the locations of the attractors here. To drop off Christmas trees, the closest locations to our local counties are the Northwest District Fisheries Office in Calhoun and the North Fork Boat Ramp Parking Lot in Hardinsburg. Other locations can be found here.