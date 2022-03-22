PADUCAH, Ky (WEHT) – The remains of Navy Fireman 2nd Class Hal J. Allison will be returned to his hometown of Paducah for burial next month.

Allison was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor, on December 7, 1941. Allison and 428 other crewman on the ship were killed during the attack on Pearl Harbor. He was 21 at the time of his death.

The remains of the men lost on the Oklahoma were recovered in the years following the attack. Those remains that could not be identified at the time were buried at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Honolulu, Hawaii.

In 2015, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency received authorization to exhume the unknown remains associated with the Oklahoma and reexamine them using advances in forensic technology. Fireman Second Class Hal Jake Allison was identified on October 14, 2021.

Allison will be buried April 8, 2022, in Paducah.