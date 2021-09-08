Rep. Comer questions refugee relocation process

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Kentucky Congressman James Comer says he’d welcome refugees into western Kentucky but he says the number of them coming to the U.S. is now higher than what he was originally told.

“There are a lot of questions that the Biden Administration has that need to be answered,” said Rep. Comer, “and I think that there’s going to be some members of Congress hesitant to provide funding for all these Afghanis as they resettle in the United States because the numbers that we were told prior to the withdrawal are significantly higher.”

Rep. Comer said he’d also like to know more about the vetting process they’re going through before being allowed to relocate. Some local refugee assistance groups say 100 to 200 of them could be placed in Owensboro and Bowling Green.