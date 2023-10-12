HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Governor Andy Beshear reports he has raised $1.5 million since September 9, and a total of approximately $18 million since announcing his reelection campaign.

Beshear’s GOP challenger, Attorney General Daniel Cameron, reported raising just over $528,000. Beshear’s campaign manager Eric Hyers says the financial report shows sky-high enthusiasm for the governor.

“As we head into the final weeks, we will keep out-raising and out-working Daniel Cameron so that Kentuckians continue to have a governor who cares about them,” Hyers said.

The general election will be held on November 7.