LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – It is a time of reflection in the U.S. as every facet of life begins its journey to rebuild from the COVID-19 pandemic, and here in the Bluegrass, recovery could be more daunting.

A recent study by WalletHub ranked Kentucky as the second least safe state during the COVID pandemic, led only by West Virginia.

This interactive guide ranks each state on how safe they are during the pandemic:

WalletHub ranked each state based on metrics including transmission rates, positive tests recorded, hospitalizations and death, as well as the percentage of the eligible population getting vaccinated.

Kentucky received a COVID “safe score” of 18.68. The state deemed most safe, Maryland, received a score of 82.92.

Based on the study, Kentucky also ranked as the state with the most COVID-related hospitalizations.

Kentucky still has 10 counties in the red (high-level COVID community status) including Scott, Clark, Powell, Wolfe, Breathitt, Knott, Perry, Casey, Laurel, and Whitley counties.