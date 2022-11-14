NATIONAL (WALLETHUB) – With November being National Diabetes Awareness Month and obesity costing the health care system $173 billion each year, WalletHub released its report on 2022’s Most Overweight and Obese States in America.

WalletHub says to determine which states contribute the most to America’s overweight and obesity problem, it compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 31 key metrics. WalletHub officials say they range from the share of overweight and obese population to sugary-beverage consumption among adolescents to obesity-related health care costs.

Kentucky comes in at number three out of twenty, while Indiana comes in at number 19 out of twenty. West Virginia came in at number 1, while Colorado came in at number 51.

Kentucky tied with Arkansas and Missouri, where it came in at 46 out of 51 for the percentage of overweight adults, but Kentucky came in at number 3 for the highest percentage of obese adults. Kentucky came in at number one for percentage of obese children.

To view the full report please visit this website. You can view a ranking map below.