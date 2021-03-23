Report says Kentucky has 10th least expensive energy bill

Texans who shopped for electricity in 2014 paid more on average than folks who only had one power option. (Photo by Dan Atrill via The Texas Tribune)

When an extreme winter storm tore through Texas earlier in 2021, the widespread power outages that followed put a microscope on how electricity is produced and generated.

To find the states with the most and least expensive electricity, researchers at Porch used information from the U.S. Energy Information Administration and ranked states based on the average electricity price for all sectors in cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh). In the event of a tie, the state with the greater residential price for electricity was ranked higher.

Kentucky came in at #10 on the list of states with the least expensive electricity.

Average electricity price for all sectors: 8.61¢ per kWh

8.61¢ per kWh Residential price: 10.80¢ per kWh

10.80¢ per kWh Average monthly residential bill: $120.08

$120.08 Average monthly consumption: 1,112 kWh

Indiana and Illinois did not make either the most expensive, or least expensive list.

(This story was originally published March 23, 2021)