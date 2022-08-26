LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington Humane Society has just arrived from Floyd County with 23 animals that survived the deadly floods.

The Kentucky Humane Society in Louisville has taken the lead in rescuing animals from eastern Kentucky and reached out to the Lexington branch to help the Floyd County Animal Shelter.

Katy Stoess, special events manager at the Lexington Humane Society, said they jumped at the opportunity and sent their transport on Tuesday to bring back the 23 animals.

Out of the 27 animals, eight of them were a litter of puppies.

“This little guy is one of eight puppies that was left in a tub outside of the Floyd County Animal Shelter with just a tub of food, so we have this guy and all of his brothers and sisters, a few older dogs, and eight cats,” Stoess said.

Many of the helpless animals that survived the killer floods have either been looking for their homes or their owners, and never found either.

“The floods have killed dozens of people. It’s displaced hundreds of people and a lot of those had animals, whether they were owner surrenders because one lost their home or they were strays because someone passed away or couldn’t find them after all of the damage,” Stoess said. “It’s a really devastating situation and some of these animals are just in much better hands now.”

The Lexington Humane Society, however, is still in the same tight spot as many shelters across the country, at are at maximum capacity.

Fostering the animals is also helpful, if adoption is not.

“A lot of these guys, like this litter, are too young to go out to adoption,” Stoess said. “So if anyone can foster animals even for a weekend, it’s incredibly helpful. Or if you can adopt, including the animals we’ve had before the floods, they need a good home.”

If either adopting or fostering doesn’t work, there’s a third option to help the little flooding victims.

“Every donation helps pay for food for the animals, vaccines, spay/neuter surgeries, for emergency medical treatment. We brought in a cat that has to have its eye removed, and that is expensive so every cent goes towards helping the animals,” Stoess said.

To adopt, foster, or donate visit the Lexington Humane Society.