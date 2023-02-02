In this drone image, snow blankets a neighborhood, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in Cheektowaga, N.Y. (John Waller via AP)

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – ValuePenguin says out of all the states, Kentucky was ranked seventh in winter weather property damages.

Officials say winter weather hazards caused an estimated $64.1 million in property damages in the U.S. in 2022 through July. Since 2013, winter weather has caused $2.2 billion in property damages.

ServiceMaster Restore has safety tips to keep the family and home safe from winter dangers:

Do not pack the wrong survival tools The essentials include rock salt to melt ice on walkways, sand to improve traction, snow removal equipment like shovels, sufficient heating fuel and adequate clothing/blankets.

Do not use an electric generator indoors Never use an electric generator indoors, inside the garage or near the air intake of your home because of the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Don’t forget to make sure the emergency pantry is stocked Keep a week’s worth of non-perishable food on hand.

Don’t have a lack of water Keep a water supply. Extreme cold can cause water pipes to freeze and sometimes break.

Don’t leave pets and animals outdoors Bring pets inside during winter weather and move other animals such as livestock to sheltered areas with non-frozen drinking water.



