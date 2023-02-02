KENTUCKY (WEHT) – ValuePenguin says out of all the states, Kentucky was ranked seventh in winter weather property damages.
Officials say winter weather hazards caused an estimated $64.1 million in property damages in the U.S. in 2022 through July. Since 2013, winter weather has caused $2.2 billion in property damages.
ServiceMaster Restore has safety tips to keep the family and home safe from winter dangers:
- Do not pack the wrong survival tools
- The essentials include rock salt to melt ice on walkways, sand to improve traction, snow removal equipment like shovels, sufficient heating fuel and adequate clothing/blankets.
- Do not use an electric generator indoors
- Never use an electric generator indoors, inside the garage or near the air intake of your home because of the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.
- Don’t forget to make sure the emergency pantry is stocked
- Keep a week’s worth of non-perishable food on hand.
- Don’t have a lack of water
- Keep a water supply. Extreme cold can cause water pipes to freeze and sometimes break.
- Don’t leave pets and animals outdoors
- Bring pets inside during winter weather and move other animals such as livestock to sheltered areas with non-frozen drinking water.
You can find the full research here. You can find more disaster restoration tips here.