Restrictions to ease on businesses in Kentucky this Friday

KENTUCKY (WEHT) Businesses in Kentucky are preparing to increase capacity limits just in time for the weekend. It comes after seven straight weeks of declining cases.
Beginning on Friday, these businesses can open at 60% capacity:
- Indoor auctions
- Barbershops/cosmetology/hair salons
- Bars and restaurants
- Bowling alleys
- Indoor educational and cultural activities
- Fitness centers
- Funeral and memorial services
- Government offices/agencies
- Massage therapy
- Movie theaters
- Nail salons
- Office-based businesses
- Places of worship (recommendation)
- Retail
- Tanning salons
- Tattoo parlors
- Vehicle and vessel dealerships
- Venues and event spaces
(This story was originally published on March 5, 2021)