Restrictions to ease on businesses in Kentucky this Friday

KENTUCKY (WEHT) Businesses in Kentucky are preparing to increase capacity limits just in time for the weekend. It comes after seven straight weeks of declining cases.

Beginning on Friday, these businesses can open at 60% capacity:

Indoor auctions

Barbershops/cosmetology/hair salons

Bars and restaurants

Bowling alleys

Indoor educational and cultural activities

Fitness centers

Funeral and memorial services

Government offices/agencies

Massage therapy

Movie theaters

Nail salons

Office-based businesses

Places of worship (recommendation)

Retail

Tanning salons

Tattoo parlors

Vehicle and vessel dealerships

Venues and event spaces

(This story was originally published on March 5, 2021)