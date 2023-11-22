HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Ruler Foods announced their Holiday Food Drive in partnership with some Kentucky food banks.

Officials say from November 26 to December 23, Ruler Foods will be collecting non-perishable food items for those in need. The Holiday Food Drive will be taking place inside local Ruler Foods grocery stores, where shoppers are invited to purchase or donate non-perishable canned and boxed goods that will be collected and donated to local food bank partners near each store.

A spokesperson for the company says, “This time of the year sees many shoppers in the thick of holiday shopping, which is why Ruler Foods stores are offering a simple way for everyone to take a moment and give back to those in their community who may need help.”

In a press release, the Ruler Foods Holiday Food Drive will be benefitting the following local food banks:

Dare to Care – Louisville, KY

Feeding America Kentucky’s Heartland – Elizabethtown, KY

God’s Pantry Food Bank – Lexington, KY

Officials note this food drive is a part of The Kroger Co.’s Zero Hunger | Zero Waste initiative, aimed at ending hunger and eliminating food waste by 2025.

To find your nearest location, please go here.