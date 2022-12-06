FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) — Gov. Any Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear will be joined by a very special guest this Saturday to light the state Christmas tree.

On December 10, Kentuckians are invited to watch the Frankfort Christmas Parade and join Santa and the Beshears on the South Lawn of the Capitol for the lighting of the state’s Christmas tree.

“Britainy and I are proud to call Frankfort our home and we’re excited to take part in the Christmas parade this weekend with the entire community,” said Gov. Beshear. “Join us for food, games and more. And we will also have donation bins for the Eastern Kentucky Toy Drive.”

Organizers say the day of festivities will also feature an ugly Christmas sweater contest, food trucks and craft station.

The parade will begin at 6 p.m. EST on High Street and will make its way up Capital Avenue by police escort.

The floats and cars will wrap behind the Capitol, in front of the Annex, where the Governor, First Lady and Lieutenant Governor will greet guests. Santa Claus will arrive on the final float of the parade.

After the parade, the Governor, First Family and Santa will light the state Christmas tree. The event is expected to end between 8 and 8:30 p.m. EST.