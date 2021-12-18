SBA Loan applications: what are they and how can someone get one?

FRANKFORT, Ky (WEHT) – Those who survived the storms and tornadoes in Caldwell, Christian, Fulton, Graves, Hart, Hickman, Hopkins, Logan, Lyon, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Taylor and Warren counties, who apply for disaster assistance from FEMA, may be referred to the U.S. Small Business Administration, also known as SBA, with information on how to apply for a disaster loan. This loan application must be submitted as soon as possible.

If the application is approved, the person who applied is not obligated to accept an SBA loan but failure to return the application may disqualify them from other possible FEMA assistance.

SBA disaster loans are the largest source of federal disaster recovery funds for survivors. SBA offers long-term, low-interest disaster loans to businesses of all sizes, private nonprofit organizations, homeowners and renters. SBA disaster loans cover losses not fully compensated by insurance or other resources. Survivors should not wait for an insurance settlement before submitting an SBA loan application. They may discover they were underinsured for the deductible, labor and materials required to repair or replace their home if they decided to wait for the insurance settlement before applying for an SBA loan.

Those who are interested may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application, also known as ELA, via the SBA’s website. Paper applications may be requested by calling the SBA Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 (800-877-8339 TTY) or by emailing to DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov. There is no cost to apply for an SBA disaster loan.

For an American Sign Language, also known as ASL, video, go here. For more information about Kentucky tornado recovery, visit this website. Feel free to also follow a Twitter account associated with FEMA for more information.