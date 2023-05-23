GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) — A Scott County deputy is dead after a shooting on Monday.

Authorities said Deputy Caleb Conley, 35, died after a shooting near Georgetown on I-75 southbound.

During a news conference, the department said this was its first deputy to be killed in the line of duty, saying Conley was one of the most awarded deputies.

“Deputy Conley was very active in his role as deputy sheriff he took his job very seriously he was a go-getter and loved his job. It’s a shame it got cut short because he loved this job so much and he was so good at it,” said Sheriff Tony Hampton.

Hampton said Conley was with the sheriff’s office for 4 years and before that was with the U.S. Army for 8 years.

Conley had a wife and small children, according to the sheriff’s department, and is survived by his parents.

Conley was shot by a suspect that fled in a traffic stop on I-75. The suspect was later arrested but is not in custody in Scott County. The sheriff’s office said it does not know why the suspect was stopped.

The Lexington Police Department said around 5:49 p.m., officers were sent to the 2400 block of Georgetown Road for reports of another shooting. Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound who was taken to a Lexington hospital.

The department said officers later learned that a suspect shot the man and stole his vehicle. Using the Flock Security cameras the department was able to find the stolen vehicle on Whitney Avenue where the suspect was arrested shortly later.

The identity of the suspect has not yet been released.

Gov. Andy Beshear released a statement about Conley’s death, “Kentucky, please join Britainy and me in praying for the family and fellow law enforcement officers of Scott County Deputy Sheriff Caleb Conley, who was killed this evening while protecting our people. This hero made the ultimate sacrifice, and we will be forever grateful.”

The investigation is ongoing.

FOX 56 is on scene

