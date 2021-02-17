Semi driver killed, 2 Kentucky State Police Troopers injured in Interstate crash

HORSE CAVE, Ky. (WEHT) – A collision on Interstate 65 has killed one person and injured two Kentucky State Police Troopers.

KSP said troopers responded to a collision on I-65 near Horse Cave Tuesday morning around 6:30 a.m. A semi truck was blocking all three northbound lanes of the road.

Courtesy: Kentucky State Police

Two Troopers were parked behind a tow truck with emergency equipment visible when around 8:15 a.m. when a semi driven by Maninder Singh, 23, lost control and crashed into both KSP cruisers, the tow truck, and the semi involved in the initial crash.

Singh was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two Troopers were taken to TJ Samson Hospital in Glasgow where both were treated for minor injuries and released.

(This story was originally published on February 17, 2021)