WASHINGTON (WEHT) — U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell spoke on the deadly overnight tornadoes that tore through the Commonwealth late Friday night.

“I am praying for the lives lost and communities impacted by the tornado devastation throughout the Commonwealth, said Sen. McConnell. “Thank you to the first responders and the National Guard for their brave efforts amid this tragedy.”

McConnel continued, saying, “As I continue to get reports from my staff, local and state officials, we will work with the entire Kentucky federal delegation to support Governor Andy Beshear’s request for federal assistance in order to aid these hard-hit communities with the funding and resources they need to rebuild.”

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear estimates upwards to one-hundred Kentuckians died amid the chaos.