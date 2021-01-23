Sen. McConnell thanks Kentucky National Guardsmen for protecting the Capitol

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WEHT) – U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) had the honor of personally thanking the Kentucky National Guard Soldiers and Airmen who helped protect the Capitol complex for the 59th Presidential Inauguration.

It was my honor to get to meet and thank some of the @KentuckyGuard who answered the call to help protect the Capitol and the inauguration. pic.twitter.com/yWguG607kR — Leader McConnell (@LeaderMcConnell) January 22, 2021

Senator McConnell thanked the Guardsmen for their service in ensuring a peaceful transfer of power, saying, “The Kentucky National Guard courageously answered the call to secure our Capitol and protect our centuries-old tradition of the peaceful transfer of power. It was my honor to get to meet the Kentucky Guardsmen and share my personal gratitude with them.”

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) signs the prosthetic leg of Cpt. Josh Pitcher, 1-149th Infantry Headquarters and Headquarters Company, Kentucky Army National Guard, at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 22, 2021. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Alan Royalty)

You can watch Senator McConnell (R-KY) address the Senate floor in the player above or read his statement below.

“Yesterday evening, we learned that some of the National Guard forces who have been helping protect the Capitol complex were being made to rest in parking garages between their shifts.

“I don’t think a single Senator feels that was acceptable. I am glad the situation was resolved and I hope we learn exactly what happened.

“I want to again thank all the National Guard, including more than 300 Kentucky Guardsmen, and local and federal law enforcement who have helped supplement our very own Capitol Police in the wake of January the 6th. Your Congress and your country appreciate all you’ve done to secure the Capitol and the inauguration.

“Later today, I’ll have the honor of meeting a number of my fellow Kentuckians who have been helping out here at the Capitol. It’s going to be the highlight of my day.

“In the near future, Congress needs to smartly transition toward a more sustainable security presence. Keeping the Capitol safe cannot and will not require huge numbers of uniformed troops and vast systems of emergency fencing to remain in place forever.

“With the inauguration behind us, we should find the right middle ground between the unacceptable lapses three weeks ago and the extraordinary short-term measures that have been in place since.

“And in the meantime, we need to make darn sure that we look after the men and women who look after us.”

(This story was originally published on January 23, 2021)