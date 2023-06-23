The Pentagon is seen on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 in Arlington, Va. (Greg Nash / The Hill)

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – U.S. Senator Rand Paul joined Senators Bernie Sanders and Chuck Grassley in introducing legislation that would require the Department of Defense (DOD) to finally pass a full, independent audit in fiscal year 2024.

A news release from Paul’s office says, if enacted, the Audit the Pentagon Act of 2023 would require any DOD component that fails to complete a clean audit opinion to return 1 percent of its budget to the Treasury for deficit reduction.

“Accountability and transparency are the bedrock of responsible democracy. No institution is above scrutiny, especially the Department of Defense which has the largest budget of any federal agency and is charged with carrying out the greatest constitutional responsibility. We need to ensure that our defense spending is accurate, accountable, and in the best interest of American Taxpayers,” said Sen. Paul.

Officials with Paul’s office say last year, the DOD failed its fifth audit and was unable to account for over half of its assets, which are in excess of $3.1 trillion, or roughly 78 percent of the entire federal government. The news release claims that more recently, reports disclosed the Department of Defense miscalculated more than $6 billion in aid to Ukraine.

The full text of the Audit the Pentagon Act of 2023 is below.