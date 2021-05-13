Sen. Rand Paul on Biden’s infrastructure bill, “bizarre understanding of infrastructure”

(WEHT) Kentucky Senator Rand Paul says he supports the idea of fixing roads and bridges across the country, as touted by President Biden in his infrastructure plan, but says in the president’s latest proposal, less than ten percent of the contents actually concern infrastructure

“There are people out there saying that reparations for slavery or infrastructure that free childcare, free health care is infrastructure. I think that’s kind of a bizarre understanding of your definition of infrastructure. So, unless we can come together and say roads and bridges are going to be fixed, things that we could all agree on, then it’s going to be difficult.”

The president’s infrastructure bill would cost roughly $2 trillion.