Sen. Rand Paul visits tornado damaged areas as rebuild efforts continue

OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky Senator Rand Paul got a first hand look Tuesday morning at the rebuilding taking place in Western Kentucky after last month’s tornado.

The senator toured areas in Ohio County most affected by the tornado. Senator Paul says tornado survivors told him they’re thankful for all the help they’ve received as they work through the rebuilding process.

“I think people are appreciative that the debris is cleaned up, the roads are passable, and the power is on. Now, it’s a matter of trying to rebuild,” said Sen. Paul. “That’s where it sort of gets bogged down in the paperwork, insurance, FEMA, things like that. With the government aspect, we can help, and we can help people get through the red tape.”

Sen. Paul also made stops Tuesday in Bremen and three other Western Kentucky towns.