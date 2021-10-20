Sen. Rand Paul welcomes Kentucky Honor Flight to Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON (WEHT) – Wednesday, Senator Rand Paul welcomed Kentucky veterans traveling on an Honor Flight to our nation’s capital. He met with the World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War veterans at the Word War II Memorial.

“It was a privilege to meet some of our nation’s heroes as they visited their memorials,” said Senator Paul. “While we can never fully repay them for the sacrifices they, their families, and fellow servicemembers made, special days like these give us a chance to show them that we will never forget.”

This Honor Flight provided a free trip to Washington D.C. for 82 veterans from Kentucky, Indiana, and Virginia. Along with visiting the World War II Memorial, the veterans had the chance to visit the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, the Marine Corps War Memorial, the Lincoln Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery as well.