Sen. Rand Paul’s campaign sees success though recent fundraising

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Republican U.S. Sen. Rand Paul’s campaign says he posted his best fundraising haul in the past quarter. The campaign says Paul surpassed the amounts he raised in any three-month period from his two previous successful Senate campaigns in Kentucky.

His campaign announced that Paul raised more than $4 million between July 1 and Sept. 30. The quarter began with Democrat Charles Booker launching his bid to unseat Paul in next year’s election. Booker said in a social-media post Tuesday that he has raised $1.7 million since entering the campaign.