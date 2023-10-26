HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell spoke on the Wednesday night shooting in Lewiston, Maine.

Sen. McConnell delivered the following remarks Thursday on the Senate floor:

“I was devastated to hear the news last night of a deadly shooting in Lewiston, Maine. I know the entire Senate stands behind our colleagues, Senator Collins and Senator King, as they help their state marshal its response. We pray especially for the victims of this senseless violence, for their families, and for the law enforcement personnel working tirelessly to save lives and bring the suspect to justice.”