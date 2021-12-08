Shooting threat raises concern at Western Kentucky University

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WEHT) — WKU says their police are currently investigating an anonymous post made on social media, threatening a shooting on campus.

Officials with the school say the post threatened a shooting near Pearce Ford Tower at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

A person of interest is in police custody, they add.

Additionally, school officials say WKU PD are adding officers and increasing patrol on the south end of the campus.

They ask you to contact their police department at 270-745-COPS with any information or if you notice any suspicious behavior.