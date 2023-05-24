HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Volunteers are still needed for the Special Olympics Kentucky Summer Games.

Special Olympics Kentucky says the Summer Games will be held at Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) from June 2 through 4. It’s Special Olympics Kentucky’s largest event of the year with more than one thousand athletes competing in four sports. All competitions are open to the public and there is no admission charge.

Officials say this is the schedule of events:

This will be the fifth year that Chick-fil-A Greater Lexington stores are teaming up to provide all lunches for athletes, coaches and volunteers on June 1.

Summer Games activities get underway early on June 2 in the Capitol Rotunda in Frankfort with the opening of the Law Enforcement Torch Run Final Leg at 9 a.m. The Final Leg participants will also bring the torch into the Opening Ceremonies.

Opening Ceremonies for the Games will begin at 6 p.m. on June 2 in The Ravine near the center of the EKU campus, weather permitting.

Competition will begin Friday night immediately following the Opening Ceremonies. Tom Samuels Track will host the distance races and relays beginning at approximately 7:30 p.m. on June 2.

The main action gets underway early in the morning on June 2, with the opening of all remaining competitive events. Athletes will be competing in track and field, bocce, soccer and rhythmic gymnastics. Most competitions on Saturday will be underway by 8:00 a.m.

Saturday’s activities conclude with the official Closing Ceremonies, which begin at 7:30 pm in the Alumni Coliseum parking lot. Closing ceremonies include the presentation of the pentathlon medals, fireworks and an athlete victory dance.

If you want to volunteer, your options are:

Photography Crew

General Volunteer Roles

Medical Services

Bocce Tournament

June 2-3, Track and Field

Softball Throw

Rhythmic Gymnastics

Soccer

Law Enforcement Awards

Olympic Town

Opening Eyes

Closing Ceremony/Dance

You can register for these volunteer opportunities on this page. People can also contact Michaele Roy at 800-633-7403 or mroy@soky.org.